SOFTBALL CANCELLED: The 2020 Australia Day Lismore Softball Carnival has been cancelled with organisers saying people's attention is on other issues such as bushfires and drought.
CANCELLED: Lismore softball carnival feels the pinch

Alison Paterson
17th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE toll of bushfires and drought on the community has seen the cancellation of an annual softball event only four years after its inception.

Far North Coast Softball spokeswoman Di McGowen said the Lismore Softball Carnival, which has been held over the Australia Day weekend at the Albert Park complex, was on hold this year.

“It’s a shame but I feel everyone’s energy, time and focus is on other things at the moment,” she said.

“We did not get enough registrations to make the event go ahead.”

The carnival was known as the Fast & Furious Series for its high-octane approach, which featured shorter games, more action, less downtime and more runs scored.

McGowen said the carnival, which was slated to run on January 25 and 26 and fielded women’s, mixed and men’s teams, will hopefully run again in 2021.

Meanwhile, McGowen remains optimistic about furture carnivals and said the sport was in for big year across the region.

Anyone interested in playing softball should contact FNC Softball Association via Facebook.

