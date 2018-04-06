Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Oldfield will be feeling that hit for a while.
Michael Oldfield will be feeling that hit for a while.
Rugby League

Sickening KO’s mar Raiders victory

6th Apr 2018 7:45 AM

A WOUNDED Canberra have broken through for their first win of the NRL season in courageous style, holding out Canterbury for a 26-10 victory on Thursday night.

The Raiders played with only one fit man on the bench for the final 23 minutes at GIO Stadium following injuries to Sam Williams (knee) as well as Ata Hingano and Michael Oldfield who both suffered concussion.

Aidan Sezer also didn't see out the game after a heavy hit late in the match. Despite the game-ending injuries, Ricky Stuart's men snapped a five-match losing streak to win their first game since round 25 last year on the back of a vastly improved performance in defence.

The Raiders entered round five with the fourth-worst defence in the league, but conceded just two tries against the Bulldogs, which came to Kieran Foran in the 52nd minute and Josh Morris on full-time.

Their attacking game was on show on the back of two tries each from captain Jarrod Croker and fellow centre Joseph Leilua.

 

Croker was on the end of terrific kicks from Sezer for both of his tries that came within five minutes each other midway through the second half to break the game open.

The Canberra crowd lifted early in the contest as Jordan Rapana ran almost the length of the field before passing to Leilua.

The Raiders were out to a 12-0 buffer when Sezer set up Rapana who again combined with Leilua.

Hingano and Oldfield, an inclusion for Jack Wighton who was a late withdrawal because his partner gave birth early on Thursday morning, went down with heavy knocks late in the first half.

But Canberra weren't alone with their injury concerns with Bulldogs veteran Brett Morris failing a head injury assessment after copping a heavy knock in the 11th minute.

Related Items

Show More
canberra raiders nrl nrl2018
Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News A QUICK response has saved the life of a man who was trying to cross the notorious Ballina bar when his yacht was swamped by a huge wave.

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

Crime 17-year-old charged with sexual assault, attempted murder

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

Business Locals can't wait to try the nachos and burritos

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Music Harry tells students, it's your vision ... make it happen

Local Partners