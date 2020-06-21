Menu
Canberra airport will introduce direct flights to Ballina Byron from July 3. File Photo.
News

Direct flights from Ballina to Canberra to take off

Holly Cormack
21st Jun 2020 2:52 PM
Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers residents will soon be able to fly direct to our nation's capital, thanks to a new partnership between Canberra airport and Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

From July 3, regional airline FlyPelican will fly direct from Canberra Airport with prices starting from $229 one-way.

Head of Aviation, Michael Thomson, said Canberra Airport welcomes the new partnership with the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

"After months of disruption to the aviation and tourism industry, the Canberra to Ballina flight link will bring a much-needed boost to the local economies of both our regions," he said.

"Domestic travel is slowly getting back to normal and Canberra Airport is determined to facilitate the recovery.

"Fly Pelican has been a long-time partner of Canberra Airport and we're delighted to begin a new partnership with the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, so we can continue to bring a wider travel offering to Canberra."

With the Queensland border still closed to interstate travellers, the airport shifted its focus to Northern NSW.

