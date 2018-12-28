Canadian 'Master Blaster' chases elusive pairs success

LOVES IT HERE: Ryan Bester bowling on the second day of the Summerland Pairs at Ballina.

A FORMIDABLE team of Ryan Bester and Sean Baker played together for the first time in the $12,000 Summerland Pairs at Ballina yesterday.

It had been a long time coming with the Queensland pair having played against each other plenty of times including the Australian Open final in June.

Bester, a Canadian international and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won that final and has played at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast since 2011.

Baker bowls for Victoria Point near Brisbane and has represented Australia.

They had two convincing wins early yesterday and on form will be hard to beat in the finals.

"We've played plenty of times against each other and we were meant to play state triples together last year but Sean had to pull out,” Bester said.

"The guy I've played with the past couple of years here (Ballina) is from Scotland and he went home for Christmas, so that's how it all came about.

"I've only made the last 16 once so I've never had much success in the pairs here like I have in the singles.”

Bester was runner-up in the singles final in 2014 before going on to win it the following year.

He came to Australia for the Commonwealth Games in 2006 as a 21-year-old and quickly picked up the nickname Master Blaster for his aggressive driving style on the green.

"I try not to drive as much any more but the name still stuck,” Bester said.

"We only play four months of the year at home because of the weather and I fell in love with Australia as soon as I got here.

"There are probably only 10,000 bowlers in Canada, which isn't too much considering Australia has a couple of hundred thousand.

"My uncle and grandfather on my mother's side played and I have two older brothers and my dad who all started playing around the same time.”