Crime

Canadian highway murder suspects named

by Megan Palin
24th Jul 2019 4:58 AM

 

Two teens initially believed missing from a Canadian Highway are now considered suspects in the murders of Australian Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese who were brutally killed on the notorious stretch.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were initially believed to be missing from Highway 37, in northern British Columbia.

But police today confirmed they're now considered suspects in the murders of Mr Fowler and Ms Deese, who were found shot dead on Highway 97 on June 15.

BC RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19 year old Kam McLeod and 18 year old Bryer Schmegelsky from Port Alberni. Picture: Supplied
The suspects are also wanted in connection with the death of a man found about two kilometres from their burning pickup truck on Highway 37 last Friday, the BC RCMP said Tuesday.

Police said the pair has been spotted in northern Saskatchewan, and is believed to still be travelling.

They were last seen in a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

