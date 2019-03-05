Canadian company pulls out of $100m cannabis project

Plans for a $100 million medical cannabis facility at Casino are on track, even though a Candian company has pulled out of the project.

WHILE two Canadian companies are no longer involved in the $100 million cannabis facility proposed for the Northern Rivers, the project will still proceed.

Richmond Valley Council general manager, Vaughan McDonald, confirmed Canadian Companies MYM Nutraceuticals and Agraflora Organics International (formerly PUF Ventures Inc) were no longer part of the deal.

A new agreement was executed with Australian owned and operated company, SANA Nutraceuticals.

"There was change in who the partners were within the company for the project, but the same Australian people are involved," Mr Macdonald said.

MYM Nutraceuticals has been contacted for comment.

Founder and chief executive of SANA Nutraceuticals, Michael Horsfall, said following the "parting of ways" with MYM and Agraflora in late December, he set up his new business, and executed new agreements with the council earlier this year.

"We agreed to a mutual parting of the ways with MYM Nutraceuticals and Agraflora Organics International on December 24 because of issues around fulfilling obligations with the Government," Mr Horsfall said.

"We submitted applications with the government... everything is currently with the Office of Drug Control (ODC) and we are looking forward to the future."

When finished, the project will be the "largest medical cannabis facility in the southern hemisphere".

Mr Horsfall said for now it would be 100 per cent Australian owned.

SANA's applications are still being assessed by the Office of Drug Control, so Mr Horsfall could not say when construction is expected to start.

"We've completed significant amounts of work around the development and planning required for the site... engineering and geotechnical reports have been completed and we will be working on submissions of development approvals with the government over the coming months," he said.

"We are extremely confident that we will be successful and look forward to delivering on the next stages of the project."

The "state of the art" facility proposed will be built in stages, with a total estimated cost of $80-100 million.

It will include greenhouses, manufacturing/processing, research lab and office facilities, and produce 100,000kg of cannabis a year worth $800 million to $1.1 billion.

"The main reason we are building such a large facility is to deliver the right economies of scale in order to bring down the price of medicine for those that need it most - the patients," Mr Horsfall said.

"Also to compete globally in the export market you need address certain key metrics being quality and cost of production, this has always been the foundation of our planning since inception."

The facility will bring an estimated 300 jobs to the region.