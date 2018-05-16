Can you take on 20 obstacles at Beef Week fitness challenge?

ATLAS STONE: Training For Warriors Casino owner and head coach Rod McKey setting up for the Casino Beef Week Fitness Challenge.

ATLAS STONE: Training For Warriors Casino owner and head coach Rod McKey setting up for the Casino Beef Week Fitness Challenge. Marc Stapelberg

Get Fit at Beef Week: Training For Warriors Casino owner and head coach Rod McKey setting up for the Casino Beef Week Fitness Challenge.

BEEF Week not only offers the opportunity to grab a steak sandwich, it also offers the opportunity to get fit.

Training For Warriors Casino owner and head coach Rod McKey will be running the Casino Beef Week Fitness Challenge for the third year and is thrilled to present some exciting changes to this year's event with a keg roll being one of the new challenges.

"This is our first year at the Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse and it should be the best year," he said.

"This year will be great because people can spectate from the verandah and have a beer while they are watching."

Mr McKey said the water pit, cross-cut saws, the walls and strongman equipment were particularly popular.

"I think because they are different and everyone likes to jump in the cold water and freshen up a bit and the cross-cut saw you see it down the street on Saturday but here they get a go," he said.

Mr Mckey said the course was designed for all levels but the critical thing was to pace yourself and believe in your ability.

There will be 20 obstacles with the net crawl, hurdles, water barriers, balance beams, hay jumps, walls, wheelbarrows, keg roll, atlas stones, and tyre flips.

The event includes male, female, junior and mixed categories.

It is $50 entry with all participants to receive a free shirt.

It takes place on May 27 with first race starting at 10am and registration from 8:30am and demonstration at 9am.