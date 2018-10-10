Mum shamed over ‘unhealthy’ lunch box

A MUM has launched an attack at her daughter's teacher after she "lunch box shamed" her by removing a single item.

The parent took to Facebook to ask other mums' opinions, sharing a photo of the lunch she packed for her, according to The Sun.

Posting in Lunch box Mums, the photo appears to show a healthy, balanced lunch box.

There are sandwiches, crackers and cheese, fruit, vegetable sticks, cucumber - and a single Hershey's Kiss.

It seems the chocolatey treat was a step too far for one teacher, who promptly confiscated it.

The mum posted online: "My youngest daughter's teacher took her little Hershey's Kiss off her and told her she had to eat it at home … my eldest daughter was able to eat hers!

"Nuts are allowed at the school … she had eaten all her fruit, and salad and half her sandwich."

Can you see why this lunch box was considered unhealthy?

Due to allergies, some schools ban nuts or products which could contain nuts for safety, but it appears this wasn't the case.

And she seemed to think it was a case of double standards, as she added: "(Daughter) said the teacher told her she shouldn't eat sugar at school.

"Yet the canteen serves custard, chips, sausage rolls, meat pies, Quench soft drinks and cupcakes."

Other parents agreed the teacher was being unreasonable to take the chocolate.

One mum said: "Talk to the teacher and show her this pic so she remembers what her lunch box is like.

"Maybe it was causing argument between the kids at that time?

"It's a fantastic lunch box, even better if she eats it all, if so she deserves a little chocolate."

Another commented: "That type of behaviour from adults is what makes kids think they have to lie and hide things. Not on.

"You sent her food and she should be allowed to eat it.

"How dare another adult take a child's lunch away.."

The lunch box also contained a number of other healthy items, alongside the single chocolate.

A third replied: "Teachers are there to reach (teach), not police lunch boxes - if parents feed their kids foods high in sugars or preservatives and the teachers feel it effects (sic) the kids wouldn't a quiet word be better that shaming the parent and making the child feel bad?"

But it seems it's a widespread problem, with one mum confessing she tried to hide her son's sweets.

She wrote: "That's crazy. It's a well balanced lunch FFS!

"I've only made one lunch box as my son has just started preschool and was so paranoid after reading similar stories so I tried to hide his chocolate under the raspberries."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.