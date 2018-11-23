Can you really (interpretive) dance for us?

NORTHERN Rivers mistress of dark powers and incredible comedy MC and cabaret supremo, Mae Wilde, is to bring her signature Falls Festival event to Lismore: So You Think You Can Interpretive Dance?

Wilde (aka local artist Ilona Harker) has been making Falls festival-goers at The Byron Bay Parklands dance to pop tunes for some years. The contest, which looks for the most outrageous performances, will now be an event in The Quad as part of the Spin Program. So your Think You Can interpretive Dance will take place on The Dance Cycle, a custom made dance floor in the Quad, and has been curated by artists Katie Cooper-Wares and Kate McDowell.

It will run every Saturday night until December 15 from 7pm.

Latin and Flamenco dance have already been part of the program on The Dance Cycle.

This Saturday, So you think you can Interpretive Dance will feature a panel of judges including actor Kirk Page, plus artists Kate McDowell and Katie Cooper-Wares. Fancy yourself a disco wiz? A hip-hop hero? A jazz hands jezebel? Get on and dance then.

On Saturday, December 1, Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre will feature dancers with mixed abilities and will showcase their dance theatre works exploring the human condition and promoting a more inclusive society.

On Saturday, December 8, a double bill will feature demonstrations and workshops of physical theatre, circus and creative play, plus Capoeira, the popular Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music.

On Saturday, December 15, another double bill will include Mitch King and Tess Eckert with a Hip Hop performance and workshop, plus The Flash Collective with a 1990s-style rave. Wear white or neon clothing.

The Quad is a strategic partnership between Lismore City Council and Southern Cross University.