Can you make a difference to your community’s health?

The Northern NSW Local Heath District is seeking expressions of interest from Aboriginal community members to be appointed to local community advisory groups. Photo: Kevin Farmer

ARE you indigenous and believe you can help make a difference in your community's health?

The Northern NSW Local Health District is seeking expressions of interest from Aboriginal community members within northern NSW to be appointed to local community advisory groups within Tweed, Murwillumbah, Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Casino and Clarence regions.

These groups will provide important advice, feedback and guidance to Northern NSW Local Health District on Aboriginal health matters.

Interested community members should complete the Expression of Interest form, available on the NNSWLHD website or via the Facebook page.

Please send the completed form to Lyndal Smith, Program Manager Aboriginal Health, at Lyndal.Smith@health.nsw.gov.au or post to The Tweed Hospital, Bugalwena Service, Cooloon Place, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486.

Expression of interest close at close of business on Friday, January 31.