Can you help to find these men?

POLICE are hoping the public can assist with the search of the following:

Jordan Gregory King.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Jordan King, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr King is described as 26 years old, Aboriginal in appearance, 182cm tall, 92 kilos in weight. Police do not have a current photo of Mr King.

Mr King is known to frequent Goonellabah and Nambucca Heads.

If you can help police find Mr King please call your nearest station or Crimestoppers on 1800 33 000

Phillip Maxwell Wilkinson.

Police are seeking community assistance in finding Phillip Wilkinson, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Wilkinson is 34 years old and lived in Casino. He has also been seen in Ballina.

If you can help police locate Mr Wilkinson please contact Casino Police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000