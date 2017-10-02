Can you help to find Selena?

ASSISTANCE from the public is needed by police to find Selena Collinson.

The Ocean Shores woman, aged 20, was last seen leaving a home on Orana Road, Ocean Shores, about 12.30pm on Saturday.

She left in a white Mazda 3, with NSW registration DKU24J.

The vehicle was located about 8.30am yesterday at the end of Ocean Avenue, New Brighton.

Her whereabouts are unknown and police have concerns for her welfare.

Selena is described as Caucasian appearance, 168cm tall, thin build, with long blonde hair which is normally in a bun, hazel coloured eyes, a mole on her right cheek, and an 'infinity' tattoo on the inside of her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing black Lorna Jane pants, black joggers and a white/grey coloured jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.