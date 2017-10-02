19°
News

Can you help to find Selena?

Ocean Shores woman Selena Collinson.
Ocean Shores woman Selena Collinson. Rebecca Lollback

ASSISTANCE from the public is needed by police to find Selena Collinson.

The Ocean Shores woman, aged 20, was last seen leaving a home on Orana Road, Ocean Shores, about 12.30pm on Saturday.

She left in a white Mazda 3, with NSW registration DKU24J.

The vehicle was located about 8.30am yesterday at the end of Ocean Avenue, New Brighton.

Her whereabouts are unknown and police have concerns for her welfare.

Selena is described as Caucasian appearance, 168cm tall, thin build, with long blonde hair which is normally in a bun, hazel coloured eyes, a mole on her right cheek, and an 'infinity' tattoo on the inside of her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing black Lorna Jane pants, black joggers and a white/grey coloured jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Topics:  missing person new brighton northern rivers crime ocean shores selena collinson

Lismore Northern Star
Rain, rain don't go away, please stay

Rain, rain don't go away, please stay

IT IS finally time to get out those umbrellas and enjoy a sight we haven't seen for quite a while.

High fire danger despite the rain

STAY ALERT: More rain may be on the way but the Rural Fire Service said Northern Rivers residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and have a bushfire plan just in case.

Tourists and residents must stay alert

It's puggle season so be on the lookout

OH BABY: It's the season for baby echidnas or puggles.

The native young may look like a pinky-grey lump.

Top cop dog barks up the right tree

File photo: NSW Police dog unit.

A POLICE dog has tracked down three offenders from two police pursuits.

Local Partners