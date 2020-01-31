Menu
Volunteers help farmers to rebuild fences at a Pretty Gully property.
News

Can you help Tabulam farmers rebuild after bushfires?

Rebecca Fist
30th Jan 2020 11:00 PM
WANT to make a valuable contribution to people doing it tough after the fires?

Pretty Gully farmers, near Tabulam, are appealing for volunteers to help them rebuild fences.

You don’t have to be a master builder to help, a will to learn is the only prerequisite.

Organiser Bart Vanarey said his neighbours were devastated by the fire which hit Pretty Gully “like a blowtorch” wiping out at least 13 homes in early December.

“Fire is unforgiving,” Mr Vanarey said.

“I lost a shed of machinery, but my neighbours lost their livelihood.”

His neighbours, who run stock on a 2000 acre property, have been forced to keep their stock in the 150 acre area unaffected by fire.

They lost 25km of fencing, and companies have quoted them $14,000 per kilometre to repair the fence line.

Mr Vanarey has been doing some fundraising of his own for fence materials and is seeking the aid of volunteers.

Volunteers help farmers to cut wood and rebuild fences at a Pretty Gully property.
In recent weeks, he has been overwhelmed with the amount of support he has received.

“Every weekend we’re getting between 10 and 12 people helping,” Mr Vanarey said.

“We’ve seen people from Lennox Head, Alstonville, Byron, the Canary Islands, Ecuador and Canada.

“Last weekend’s efforts doubled the amount of paddocks my neighbours can use.

“The volunteers are having a really good time. Most of them don’t have any experience at all.”

The farmers still have a massive task ahead of them, and will dedicate the next few weekends to the job until it’s done.

If you would like to join the working bee in upcoming weekends, there will be food provided, and a place to pitch your tent or swag.

If you go, don’t forget to pack a good hat, long pants, boots and clothing for all weather conditions.

Contact Mr Vanarey for more information via his mobile: 0427 856 281.

