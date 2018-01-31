Can you help solve the mystery of Casino's missing statues?

TWO grand statues stood proudly at the entrance to the El Gronda Arcade in Casino in 1937.

They were unforgettable. Is it possible to find them after they were sold off or buried in 1972, according to Richmond River Express Examiner records?

When Dorothy Sullivan posted a photo of the statues at the El Gronda Theatre, it sparked fond memories for people.

The theatre seated 1200 people and the first movie screened was Swing Time starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

The Dance Palais had a capacity for 1600 couples.

Unfortunately drive-in picture theatres became popular and El Gronda closed on February 28, 1969. The theatre was demolished and cinema paradise was paved and replaced by a parking lot.

The steps at the end of the arcade of today's shop are the only part of the theatre that remains.

This information is from a yellow booklet Art Deco and Heritage Walk put out by the Casino and District Historical Society and available from the Casino Folk Museum in Walker St.

Somewhere, out there, are two stone statues. If the response on Ms Sullivan's post for the historical society is anything to go by, people in Casino would like to see them back.

If anyone has any idea how to track them down, phone the Express Examiner on 0431406054.