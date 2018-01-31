Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Can you help solve the mystery of Casino's missing statues?

MISSING STATUES: El Gronda Theatre in Casino was built in 1937.
MISSING STATUES: El Gronda Theatre in Casino was built in 1937.
by Susanna Freymark

TWO grand statues stood proudly at the entrance to the El Gronda Arcade in Casino in 1937.

They were unforgettable. Is it possible to find them after they were sold off or buried in 1972, according to Richmond River Express Examiner records?

When Dorothy Sullivan posted a photo of the statues at the El Gronda Theatre, it sparked fond memories for people.

The theatre seated 1200 people and the first movie screened was Swing Time starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

The Dance Palais had a capacity for 1600 couples.

Unfortunately drive-in picture theatres became popular and El Gronda closed on February 28, 1969. The theatre was demolished and cinema paradise was paved and replaced by a parking lot.

The steps at the end of the arcade of today's shop are the only part of the theatre that remains.

This information is from a yellow booklet Art Deco and Heritage Walk put out by the Casino and District Historical Society and available from the Casino Folk Museum in Walker St.

Somewhere, out there, are two stone statues. If the response on Ms Sullivan's post for the historical society is anything to go by, people in Casino would like to see them back.

If anyone has any idea how to track them down, phone the Express Examiner on 0431406054.

Lismore Northern Star
Truck jack-knifes after crash with car, closes highway

Truck jack-knifes after crash with car, closes highway

EMERGENCY services are on the way to an incident involving a truck.

Man's 'obscene' protest at police backfires

A Casino man staged an obscene protest against police at a Northern Rivers railway station.

He had no modesty in the heat of the moment

Where is Alyse?: Woman still listed as missing

Alyse Cameron with her parents, Neil and Janice.

“If she is not in trouble she should let us know”

Jump on stage to break the stigma on mental illness

STORIES: Performers at the This is My Brave Australia performance held in Canberra last year.

Tell your story and help others

Local Partners