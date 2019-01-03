Can you help run this kids workshop at Ballina?

The Northern Rivers Community Gallery is looking for professional artists, makers and designers to deliver a kids art education program.

PROFESSIONAL artists, makers and designers are needed to deliver a new kids art education program at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery at Ballina.

Ignite Studios @ NRCG (Ignite Studios) is an extension of the gallery, which is owned and operated by Ballina Shire Council, and located in the historic former Ballina Fire Station.

The gallery is now seeking highly skilled, passionate professional artists, makers and designers to deliver the innovative BRIGHT Sparks - Kids Art education programs at Ignite Studios.

Working under the direction of gallery staff, the facilitators will be responsible for the delivery of term-based and school holiday programs for Ignite Studios.

A panel of facilitators will be selected and will operate for a term of one year, with the possibility of extension for an additional period of six months.

The panel may include several individuals who can respond as needed to programming briefs from gallery staff.

Selected facilitators must be able to demonstrate expertise in facilitating children's art programs by outlining previous experience in creative/cultural learning program development, delivery and evaluation.

Applicants must submit applications in the manner outlined in the 'Information for Applicants' document available for download via the Gallery website www.nrcgballina.com.au

Applications close at midnight on February 8.