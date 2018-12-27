Can you help police find missing CQ man Timothy French?

MISSING MAN: Gracemere's Timothy French, 31, was last seen on December 10. If you have info, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

UPDATE 11.30am: Queensland Police are investigating the disappearance of Gracemere man, Timothy French after he was last seen on December 10.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he is still listed as a missing man and no further information has been handed in.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police are appealing for public assistance to help find a Gracemere man who has been missing for the past fortnight.

Timothy French, 31, was last seen around 4am driving away from an Arlott Street address in Gracemere on December 10 and has not been heard from since.

His family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with ginger coloured hair, a beard and blue eyes.

Timothy is believed to be travelling in a 2003 white Commodore station wagon.

Anyone who may have seen Mr French or know his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802407049