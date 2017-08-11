Can you help identify these people?

These people are wanted by the police to help with inquiries.

LISMORE police are currently investigating a malicious damage incident.

Can you help recognise the person in this picture? Contributed

The damage was to seating in the vicinity of the new art gallery on July 27.

The people pictured may be able to assist with police inquiries.

Can you help recognise the person in this picture? Contributed

The man in the tan jacket may be an owner or user of the pictured, possibly Holden commodore stationwagon complete with roof racks and the petrol cap missing on right hand side.

Can you help recognise the person in this picture? Contributed

If you know who these people are please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.

If you are one of the people in these pictures, police urge you to attend Lismore Police Station without delay.

Police reference is E64936945