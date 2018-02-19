Can you help find our missing teens?

LOOKING FOR TEENS: Georgina Hills, Tyson Giles and Alex Cupitt

LOOKING FOR TEENS: Georgina Hills, Tyson Giles and Alex Cupitt

POLICE have made an appeal through their Facebook page for public assistance to help locate three teenagers who may possibly be in the Byron Bay or Lismore areas.

The two boys and a girl, Tyson Giles (13), Alex Cupitt (13) and Georgina Hills (14), are from Alstonville, Lismore and Kyogle.

Georgina was last seen attending school in Lismore on Monday February 5 and was reported missing to police the following day.

Tyson and Alex were last seen attending school in Lismore on Friday February 2.

They were reported missing to police on Friday February 16

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Lismore police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given in confidence.