Can you give a furry friend a home?

JASMINE BURKE
| 10th May 2017 10:33 AM
NRAS is appealing to anyone interested in becoming a foster carer to get in touch and specifically needs those wanting to foster care felines.
IF YOU'VE been thinking about bringing a cute companion in to your home Northern Rivers Animal Services (NRAS) next Adoption Day is at Petstock Ballina on Saturday May 20.

NRAS is appealing to anyone interested in becoming a foster carer to get in touch and specifically needs those wanting to foster care felines.

Foster Carers are a vital part of the NRAS organisation to provide socialisation, love and care before animals are adopted.

All food and veterinary costs are met by NRAS, and its volunteers are always available to offer advice and assistance when necessary.

NRAS President, Jo Parker said people often ask why they have to pay an adoption fee for rescue animals.

"All animals in NRAS' care are flea and worm treated, vet checked, microchipped, vaccinated and desexed prior to being adopted," Mr Parker said.

"For these services alone you could be looking at a cost upward of $450.00... a puppy or kitten will require two or more vaccinations and that is before considering the bill for bedding and food," he said.

NRAS is a completely self-funded, not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers and whilst it has some Vet Partners in the area that provide a charitable discount on these services, they still need to be paid for.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, obtain a Foster Carer Application form or to view animals currently available for adoption, visit https://www.petrescue.com.au/groups/10363, call the office weekdays between 10:00am and 4:00pm or email: nras@live.com.au

NRAS Adoption Day is held at Petstock Ballina Harvey Norman Centre, Boeing Avenue from 10am to 1pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina northern rivers adoption day northern rivers community

