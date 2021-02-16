Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sh*t’ storm: Council impounds theatre play signs

        Premium Content ‘Sh*t’ storm: Council impounds theatre play signs

        News Publicity materials for an award-winning play have been impounded by council.

        Locked gates, barriers to prevent 4WDs on our beaches

        Premium Content Locked gates, barriers to prevent 4WDs on our beaches

        News More beaches on the North Coast could soon be closed to vehicles, with Richmond...

        'I may be a comedian, but politics is no joke'

        Premium Content 'I may be a comedian, but politics is no joke'

        News Comedian, author and activist from Mullumbimby will attempt to take over the...

        200mm of rain, ‘significant uncertainty’ over weather

        Premium Content 200mm of rain, ‘significant uncertainty’ over weather

        News It’s expected to be rainy and stormy on the Northern Rivers for the next few...