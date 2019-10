The Lismore Show in full swing in sweltering temperatures and heat.

The Lismore Show in full swing in sweltering temperatures and heat. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT is the best thing about going to the show?

Our intrepid reporter Chyna Hayden hit sideshow alley to see what the North Coast National was all about on its first day on Thursday at the Lismore Showground.

Click play and see what we got up to.