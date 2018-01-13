Can you buy this controversial book on the Northern Rivers?

US President Donald J. Trump tried to stop the publishing of the controversial new book. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

AUTHOR and journalist Michael Wolff's bombshell book on American President Donald Trump, Fire and Fury, is flying off the shelves.

More than 29,000 hard cover copies were sold on the first weekend of release, and prompted the book's publisher to raise an initial announced printing of 150,000 to more than one million.

Hundreds of thousands more were sold as ebooks and audio books.

Fire and Fury explores "inside the Trump White House” and is selling out everywhere.

It was released four days early after President Trump was so incensed by its contents he mounted a legal challenge to try to stop it from being published.

It also proves a challenge for readers here to get their hands on a copy.

While it doesn't seem to be in stock in our stores at the moment here is where you can expect to find one soon - if you're quick:

The Book Warehouse, Lismore

The shop is waiting for stock as its supplier sold out before they could get it in store.

The delivery date is about January 22 and staff suggest calling earlier to have a copy put on hold.

ABC Centre, Ballina

Limited copies of Fire and Fury came in stock yesterday, and more are expected to be stocked next week.

Collins Booksellers, Byron Bay

About six to eight copies are expected soon if they hadn't arrived yesterday.

Bookworms and Papermites, Bangalow

Waiting on stock to be delivered. No estimated date.

The Bookshop, Mullumbimby

Waiting on stock to be delivered. No estimated date.