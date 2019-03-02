Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESEARCH: SCU lead researcher Dr Sonja Coetzee with Barbara Darroch, of Wollongbar, at the SCU pool.
RESEARCH: SCU lead researcher Dr Sonja Coetzee with Barbara Darroch, of Wollongbar, at the SCU pool. Marc Stapelberg
News

Can water exercise help chronic fatigue sufferers?

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER-BASED exercise may be the key to a better quality of life for people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Southern Cross University's lead researcher Dr Sonja Coetzee is seeking another 20 participants for a new six-month aquatic exercise study as part of a robust long-term investigation to show how aquatic activity can benefit sufferers.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a debilitating condition that causes extreme fatigue, pain and sleep problems.

The project will investigate the effects of a six-month supervised, self-paced, gentle aquatic exercise intervention on exercise capacity and wellness, fatigue, tiredness and other symptoms.

Barbara Darroch has been suffering from CFS for 30 years but taking part in the SCU pilot aquatic exercise study in 2016, ahead of the upcoming trial, changed her life.

"Over all these years, it's the best exercise that I've found to suit me,” Ms Darroch said.

"It's safe, you are well supported, it didn't leave me fatigued and boosted my confidence ... it's also beneficial psychologically.”

Dr Coetzee said aquatic exercise and hydrotherapy were recommended types of physical activity for people with Fibromyalgia and muscle pain but the type of exercise had not been investigated or considered as form of management or intervention in sufferers, even though up to 70 per cent of people with CFS/ME also have Fibromyalgia.

She said the pilot study showed five weeks of aquatic exercise for ME/CFS was well-tolerated with no symptom exacerbation.

"There were significant improvements in aerobic capacity, strength and flexibility,” she said.

From the trial results, Dr Coetzee hopes to gather good evidence for clinical practice to show what CFS sufferers can do and what type of activities are safe for them.

To participate in the study, individuals must be aged between 18 and 80 years and have a current diagnosis by a doctor.

For more information and to participate, contact sonja.coetzee@scu.edu.au.

aquatic exercise chronic fatigue syndrome scu study
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    premium_icon Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    News THE flood mitigation plan is expected to provide security for current and future businesses and residents in the Lismore CBD.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    premium_icon Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    Politics The Premier announced funding for flood mitigation project

    NSW Premier runs from protesters

    premium_icon NSW Premier runs from protesters

    Politics NSW Premier couldn't escape the election chaos

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Man who photographed up girl's skirt appeals sentence

    premium_icon Man who photographed up girl's skirt appeals sentence

    Crime The court heard community views had caused him 'some concern'

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM