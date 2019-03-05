Can this man break Casino Cougars' 29-year NRRRL drought?

RUGBY LEAGUE: New coach for the Casino Cougars Roy Bell from Tabulam.

RUGBY LEAGUE: New coach for the Casino Cougars Roy Bell from Tabulam. Susanna Freymark

ROY BELL is the big hope to break the Casino Cougars' 29-year first grade premiership drought.

A former Cougar junior, Bell made his first grade debut with the club as a teenager back in 2002.

Since then he had a stint in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and played at a number of other clubs.

This, though, is Bell's first time in the coaching position.

A popular figure in the NRRRL, club president Geoff Scofield had no hesitation in appointing Bell when the position became available following the departure of Brett Loy.

Cougars retain the majority of their First Grade side from last year, having re-signed stars Trevor Bolt, David Jacky and Theo Hippi.

Local boys Nick Morrissey, Hayden Pratt and Micky Schipp are in for a big year, following their selection in the Northern Rivers representative side.

Noah King will be looking to make his mark in his second year of first grade.

Other players to keep an eye on are young guns Joel Ryan, Thomas Walker and Izaak Cooper, along with the super fit Rodney Collins, who will all be pushing for first grade spots.