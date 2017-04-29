Can they stop Coraki striker Matt?

Striker Matt Scurr in action in a game last year when he scored four goals. He scored another six for Coraki last Saturday.

THE inter-association A-grade men's hockey competition involving Grafton and Far North Coast teams starts today with games in both centres today and tomorrow.

At Goonellabah today from 4.20pm Coraki hosts Royals while at Grafton, Ballina plays Sailors.

Tomorrow at Goonellabah from 2.15pm East Lismore hosts Bears while Northern Star travels to Grafton to play Barbarians.

Star and Coraki are the form sides locally, having won two from two.

Coraki, in particular, has been in devastating form, scoring 20 goals in its first two outings.

Star has managed to score 11 goals and these two sides are setting the benchmark.

Based on last season's performances and form this year, Coraki and Star should have resounding wins this weekend.

Royals will have to contain Coraki's sensational attack, especially striker Matt Scurr.

Scurr scored six goals last round and is almost unstoppable in the goal circle - give him any space at all and there is likely to be a goal.

East Lismore and Ballina will have a chance to resurrect their seasons and this weekend is the time to do that.

Sailors and Bears should be competitive and will be out to improve on their efforts last year.

But Easts at home should be able to gain the upper hand and get their first points for the season.

Ballina, who are understrength, will probably do it a little harder away against Sailors but will be hopeful to come away winners and gain their first points.