Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LeBron James could lure an Italian target to Anfield.
LeBron James could lure an Italian target to Anfield.
Soccer

How LeBron James could help Liverpool sign promising talent

by Jamie Gordon
17th Sep 2018 11:15 AM

LIVERPOOL'S pursuit of Nicolo Barella could be a slam dunk - thanks to NBA icon LeBron James.

The Italy Under-21s midfielder is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has been scouted by Tottenham and AC Milan among others.

But Jurgen Klopp has an ace up his sleeve with 21-year-old basketball fan Barella hoping to meet hero James, who happens to own a stake in Liverpool.

Nicolo Barella would love the chance to meet his idol LeBron James.
Nicolo Barella would love the chance to meet his idol LeBron James.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Cagliari received offers and turned them down.

"I am happy to have remained with the club I support.

"My dream is to get a nice house with a garden and a pool. And to meet LeBron James."

Cagliari star Barella claims he would prefer a move to England over Serie A - because he can get away with sticking his boot in.

He added: "If I had to choose between Serie A and the Premier League, I'd go for England, because I like the way they approach the game.

"Plus everyone there is just as irritable and prone to fouls as me!"

Barella played 35 times last season - netting six goals - to catch the eyes of clubs across Europe.

And while Klopp has a wealth of options in the middle, the youngster could end up being the perfect fit.

This story originally appeared in the in The Sun.

Related Items

Show More
english premier league lebron james liverpool nba nicolo barella

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Young girl critical after being hit by car

    BREAKING: Young girl critical after being hit by car

    News THE girl's mother was performing CPR as ambulances arrived at the scene near Lismore.

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:42 AM
    Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    premium_icon Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    News Love is in the air for these Lismore Swans sweethearts

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    premium_icon Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    News "The customers here have welcomed us so well - it's unbelievable”

    'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    premium_icon 'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    News Garden expert from Sydney visits site of Lismore tree poisonings

    Local Partners