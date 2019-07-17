Can just one boy win the battle against plastic?

PLASTIC Free Boy a.k.a. Arlian Ecker will continue his mission to create a plastic free environment when he appears on Channel Nine's A Current Affair tonight.

The thirteen year old is back home in Suffolk Park after being the youngest speaker at last month's 2019 Asia Pacific City Summit and Mayors Forum in Brisbane.

Arlian spoke about how communities, especially school children like himself, can learn about and save the ocean's wild life from increasing plastic pollution.

"I loved the experience at the summit,” Arlian said.

"It was great to feel included and connect to people from all over the world.

"I met mayors from all over the Asia Pacific Summit who invited me to come and show my film at schools in Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan.

"I got approached by the mayor from Vancouver Canada who invited me to speak at their next big conference about waste in October.”

Plastic Free Boy features in the film Plastic Alarm, produced by Karin Ecker, that has been seen by more than 120,000 students in schools across the globe.

Arlian is a Clean Up Australia Youth Ambassador and 2018 NSW Department of Environment Green Globe Awards Nominee.

"Speaking at the Summit gave me the chance to meet with world decision makers and urge them to be courageous leaders,” he said.

"I hope to create a global movement with my Plastic Free Boy Films. The next film is in the making.”