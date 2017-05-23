'Can do' Campbell Newman to visit flood impacted tech hub

THE former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman will visit a flood affected Lismore based youth tech hub to present innovative coding kits tomorrow.

Newman is now director of cloud technology firm LinkSprite and will present a number of coding and robotics project and learning kits to flood devastated REDinc. tech hub, eSpace.

In the recent Lismore flood, eSpace was decimated with all of its computer and tech equipment destroyed, disrupting the young people who would normally attend each week.

Marie Gale REDinc CEO said: "eSpace suffered dreadfully, losing every single piece of technical equipment and computer we owned. eSpace had gained significant momentum within the local community of young people with a disability up until the time of the flood; so the disruption has left these guys without their usual stimulating tech workshops and an opportunity to socialise."

The generous donation of learning and project kits from LinkSprite will provide an amazing opportunity for eSpace participants to learn coding and robotics through these project boxes.

"We are looking forward to showing Mr. Newman around the pop-up eSpace so that he can see the

positive impact of LinkSprite's donation on our local young people," Marie Gale said.

Campbell Newman, his wife Lisa and CEO, Gavin Sigley will be visiting the pop-up eSpace at Southern Cross University, East Lismore tomorrow at 1pm.