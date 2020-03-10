Can Casino childcare continue to operate?

Liesl Pyke-Nott has found guilty of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education about complaints surrounding her Casino childcare centre.

THE Department of Education has confirmed a Casino childcare that was found guilty of failing to report hazards within the centre can still legally operate.

The operator of Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF, this week was criminally convicted and fined $7000 not protecting children from harm or hazard and failing to notify the regulatory authority about complaints raised.

Magistrate Brett Thomas said the childcare operator had failed to report to the regulatory authority about complaints made about broken Perspex in the playground, a parent's concern after they'd found a handprint on their child's back and the lack of supervision by staff member.

The court heard the childcare operator had failed to report the complaints to the regulatory authority within the appropriate time frame.

The childcare's director Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, was also found guilty of giving false information in an interview, where she was questioned about the employment record of a staff member, and two counts of liability when body corporate contravenes.

Following the decision, a NSW Department of Education spokesman confirmed a prosecution for an offence under the National Law or Regulations does not automatically result in the suspension or cancellation of a provider or service approval.

"The Department will consider whether any further action is needed and will monitor the service if it retains its service approval," he said.

"The Department is not able to comment on whether any further legal action will be taken against LPN Childcare Pty Ltd or Ms Liesl Pyke-Nott."