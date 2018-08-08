Can 1500 extra staff reduce Centrelink waiting times?

AN EXTRA 1500 staff will be employed by the Department of Human Services, in an attempt to improve customer service at Centrelink.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan said that was on top of the 1000 staff announced earlier this year to deal with surges in demand and the 250 additional call centre operators who were engaged late last year through a pilot program with Serco.

He said those staff had already answered more than two million calls and have helped reduce busy signals on Centrelink phone lines by almost 20 per cent.

"Centrelink answers about one million calls a week and getting through on the phone can sometimes be difficult, especially at periods of high demand," Mr Keenan said.

"Our investment in these 2750 staff will greatly enhance our ability to answer more calls and ensure that the service we deliver is in line with customer expectations.

"We are committed to delivering the best possible services to the Australian people, and today's announcement will ensure more Australians have access to the services they need, where and when they need them."