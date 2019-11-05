Cam’s cycling legacy lives on one year after tragic death

REMEMBERING CAM: Catherine Frewer has stayed strong for her children Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar in the year since her husband, Cameron's tragic death. Photo: Peter Wallis/Contributed

REMEMBERING CAM: Catherine Frewer has stayed strong for her children Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar in the year since her husband, Cameron's tragic death. Photo: Peter Wallis/Contributed

>> Three too many: Cyclist death sparks calls for change

>> 'He's going to make it better': Cam's legacy will never die

ONE year after her husband's tragic death, cycling safety advocate Catherine Frewer says attitudes toward road safety have a long way to go.

On the anniversary of Cameron Frewer's death, Mrs Frewer is calling for further improvements to cycling infrastructure and hopes to instil a healthier attitude towards cyclist in young drivers.

Mrs Frewer said the past year had been a whirlwind of grief, love and support all while fighting to keep her husband's legacy alive.

Catherine Frewer says it’s her “mission” to keep her husband, Cameron’s cycling safety legacy alive. Photo: Contributed

"He would want us to keep going and do the best that we can, and I have," she said. "I'm super proud of what I have achieved in that year.

"It's just always thinking of Cam and thinking 'this is what he would want'. If it was me … I would want him to be strong and carry on for the kids."

The mother-of-three is determined to encourage better enforcement of Queensland's 1m safe passing laws and foster a better culture of road safety among all road users.

"This was so important to Cam," she said. "He's not here, and I'm certainly not giving up."

She said it was vital that all drivers understood the correct road rules and the risks faced when not paying attention.

She hopes to continue her campaign efforts by speaking to teenagers and young drivers across the Coast.

Catherine Frewer, widow of cyclist Cameron Frewer, with their three kids Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar and their dog, Herbie. Picture: Peter Wallis

Mrs Frewer's eldest son, Lachlan, yesterday celebrated his 16th birthday and will soon learn to drive.

She said she hoped he and other young people would create a generation of respectful and safe drivers.

"There's no reason why cyclists and cars can't share the road," she said.

Today Mrs Frewer will visit Cameron's old workplace, Mykies by the Bay, and meet with her now close friend who was first on the scene of the horrific crash.

Cameron was hit and killed while riding on Caloundra Rd in the early morning of November 5 last year. His death sparked a wave of grief and calls for change among the Sunshine Coast and wider cycling community.

Palmview man John Joseph Taylor has since faced court, charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva.

Cameron Frewer’s death sparked a wave of grief and calls for change from the Sunshine Coast and wider cycling community. Photo: John McCutcheon

What's being done to improve road safety for cyclists

Last year after the Daily's Unite for Cam campaign, Transport Minister Mark Bailey pledged to invest millions of dollars into the state's cycling infrastructure and road safety culture.

In a statement, he said that commitment had delivered a number of infrastructure projects on the Coast in the past year, including the David Low Way bike lanes and the Mooloolaba to Maroochydore Cycleway.

"Every death leaves families and communities forever shattered and changed by an often preventable moment of devastation - this includes Cameron Frewer's family, friends and community," Mr Bailey said.

"We want the road toll to be zero, and to do that means looking for new opportunities to build on and complement our current $900 million road safety program."

The $812 million Bruce Highway upgrade from Caloundra Rd to the Sunshine Motorway will feature 9km of dedicated shared paths. Once complete, lanes and pathways will extend from Caloundra Rd at Meridan Plains, through the new Diverging Diamond Interchange to link with Steve Irwin Way at Glenview.

The department also joined forces with police and other agencies to launch the Road Safety Data Bureau, which will analyse crash data to develop a clearer picture of the social, emotional and economic costs of road trauma.