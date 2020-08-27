Camping swags, fishing rods and solar power special at Aldi

WHILE camping swags and flash fishing rods are among the specials available at Aldi stores in Casino, Goonellabah and Lismore this week, there’s also something special about the stores themselves.

As part of the largest commercial roll out of on-site solar power systems in Australia, those three stores are among 175 shops currently being powered by the sun.

It’s part of a larger commitment by Aldi to have 100% renewable electricity to power its Australian operations by the end of 2021.

The rollout will see what’s transformed these three local Aldi stores extended to 250 stores, almost half of the supermarket’s network, by the end of the year.

The national project will see a total of 102,000 solar panels installed, preventing 41,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere every year. This is equivalent to 11,000 cars being taken off the road or powering 7,000 Australian homes.

“We are excited about the role that these stores have played in contributing to a more renewable future for Australia. The store’s solar generation is part of a substantial and collective effort to reduce our impact on the environment. It is our hope that we can continue to have a positive impact on the local community and make our customers proud to shop at ALDI,” Joanne Brown, Managing Director of Queensland at Aldi Australia said.