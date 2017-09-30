Campfires and barbecues banned in State forests

SOLID Fuel Fire Bans currently apply in all State forests until further notice.

Campers are reminded to plan ahead, bring gas appliances for cooking and check fire danger ratings regularly.

Forestry Corporation of NSW's Senior Manager of Forest Stewardship, Kathy Lyons, said gas stoves could be used for cooking, except on total fire ban days.

"Due to extremely dry conditions, we have banned all fires using solid fuels, such as wood or charcoal, including campfires and barbecues in all State forests ... until we get significant rain,” she said.

"Even if a campfire appears to be fully extinguished it can flare back up and, in dry conditions, it doesn't take much to turn into a bushfire - in fact, escaped campfires have caused three bushfires in State forests this season alone - and this is a risk we just cannot take in these conditions.

Ms Lyons said the ban will be in place until significant rain.

"While Solid Fuel Fire Bans apply every day, not just during total fire bans declared by the RFS, visitors should also be prepared for days when total fire bans are declared as all fires, including gas stoves, are prohibited on total fire ban days.”

Forestry Corporation has regularly declared Solid Fuel Fire Bans in State forests since 1990 to reduce the risk of bushfires.

Failure to comply with Solid Fuel Fire Ban restrictions carries a maximum penalty of $2200.

For more information about Solid Fuel Fire Bans, visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au

Information about total fire bans is available from the Rural Fire Service www.rfs.nsw.gov.au