A factory is on fire in Campbellfield. Picture: Seven News
News

Factory fire rages in Melbourne

by Rohan Smith
25th Sep 2018 3:02 PM

A FACTORY is on fire in Melbournes northern suburbs, blowing thick black smoke over the area and forcing residents inside their homes.

Firefighters are working to bring the fire under control at a factory at Barry Road in Campbellfield.

A warning about thick smoke has also been issued for residents of nearby towns including Lalor and Thomastown.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade says there is no immediate threat to the community but aerial footage shows the building is well alight.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Residents living nearby have been told to close windows and doors to avoid coming into contact with the smoke.

The fire comes a little more than three weeks after a factory containing deadly chemicals erupted in flames at West Footscray.

Large drums containing grease, oil and acetone exploded and flew through the air, forcing firefighters back from the middle of the fire.

It took several days for authorities to bring the blaze under control and the Environmental Protection Agency says it is still unsafe for locals to swim in the water at nearby creeks and rivers because of the chemical run-off.

More to come.

