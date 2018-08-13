Menu
A fundraiser has been launched to assist the family of Damien Roadley.
Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

13th Aug 2018 10:53 AM

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to help support the family of Blue Springs man Damien Roadley.

Mr Roadley was missing at Blue Knob Mountain for ten days before a search party of locals found his body on Saturday.

The My Cause fundraiser was initially launched to fund the local search for Mr Roadley, but is now raising money for the family.

The cause has so far raised $3215 and hopes to raise $10,000.

The My Cause campaign post created by Sudiipta Dawson says: "The emotional burden to his family is almost unthinkable but we would like as a community to try and alleviate some of the financial stress at such a difficult time".

"All remaining funds donated will be forwarded to the family to assist with funeral costs, ongoing expences, or whatever they deem fit.

"Many thanks for your generosity."

