Camp in luxury for less than $30 a week

Owner Adam Bailey at WOW Campers and Trailers Superstore wants people to be able to holiday affordably. Jasmine Burke

AFFORDABILITY is at the centre of Lismore's new WOW Campers and Trailers Superstore.

With camper trailers, caravans and trailers, holidaying is made easy for families and the solo adventurer.

Part-owner, Adam Bailey, said there was a range of holiday living options which are easy to set up and take down.

"We just want people to go out and have a holiday which isn't expensive," Mr Bailey said.

"It's a bit more of a fun, exciting camp place - you can come in walk around and check out everything that's set up.

"We design everything so if there is something that you like, such as a bigger kitchen, we can put that in as well."

The cheapest camper is $28 payments per week, and the biggest camper can be snapped up for $51 per week.

All products have been road tested and are made in Australia for Australian conditions.

Car, box and boat trailers are also on offer.

Kitchens, water, shower and even solar power are some of the optional luxuries.

A hire site is coming soon.

WOW Campers and Trailers Superstore is located at 215 Molesworth Street, East Lismore.