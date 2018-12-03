Menu
Police have pulled the content from numerous vehicles on the Woombye property.
Police have pulled the content from numerous vehicles on the Woombye property.
Camouflaged police storm Coast home in major drug raid

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Dec 2018 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
UPDATE 9.30am:

MULTIPLE people allegedly involved in a major organised crime syndicate have been arrested following an early morning raid on a Sunshine Coast home.

Inspector Dave Drinnen said crews arrived at the Woombye home early this morning after a joint investigation between Sunshine Coast police and State Crime Squad uncovered a drug operation.

Insp Drinnen said multiple people have been arrested, awaiting charges.

Police will reveal more information at a media conference later today.

BREAKING: CAMOUFLAGED officers were part of a large police strike-force which stormed a Sunshine Coast home this morning as part of a major drug raid.

About a dozen police officers in unmarked cars were seen by nearby residents arrive at the home on Old Palmwoods Rd, Woombye, about 7am.

 

Officers stormed the property about 7am today.
Officers stormed the property about 7am today.

Numerous vehicles on the property were searched and their contents laid out on the ground and then searched by police officers wearing gloves.

The bonnets of these cars were still propped open post-search.

 

The contents of the vehicles searched by police is strewn throughout the property.
The contents of the vehicles searched by police is strewn throughout the property.

Among the officers included around six dressed in camouflage uniforms.

drug raid police woombye
The Sunshine Coast Daily

