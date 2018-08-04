Smith avoids serious injury

Cameron Smith (right) is bumped away as he attempts to tackle Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE Storm isn't overly concerned about Cameron Smith's fitness, having "discounted" a serious and potentially career-threatening Achilles injury.

Smith, 35, will undergo scans Monday to determine the full extent of the damage after failing to play out Melbourne's 10-point loss to South Sydney on Friday night at ANZ Stadium.

Club doctors assessed Smith after the game and again before returning to Melbourne.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi was hopeful of a positive outcome, with club doctors keen to see how the injury settles in coming days.

"Our medical staff are confident it's nothing serious, but until we receive those scans obviously we'll be conservative," Ponissi told the Sunday Herald Sun.

"At this stage, we're not overly concerned.

"His initial fear was it was his Achilles but the medical staff have discounted that."

Smith told doctors he copped a knock last week against Canberra, which he aggravated on Friday night chasing Souths hooker Damien Cook.

Melbourne's Cameron Smith on the bench after leaving the field with an ankle injury against South Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

The NRL record-breaker Smith showed no sign of discomfort at the team hotel in Sydney, walking around the lobby freely with only a

small compression bandage on his right foot.

But Storm still runs the risk of being without Smith, who experienced a "sharp pain" down the back of his right heel on Friday night, as described by coach Craig Bellamy post-game, for some time.

The pain itself could signal a range of complications, including bone bruising, plantar fasciitis or bursitis - the build up of fluid around the heel and Achilles.

Similar injuries to AFL stars Marc Murphy, Jack Viney and Harry Taylor have proven difficult to manage.

Any absence would significantly derail the reigning premier's bid for back-to-back NRL crowns.

But Storm will not take any risks with four weeks to go before finals, despite next Sunday's crunch home stand against Cronulla Sharks.

"He certainly hasn't been ruled out, that's for sure," Ponissi said.

Cameron Smith walked off the field in the 75th minute of Melbourne’s 30-20 loss to South Sydney. Picture: AAP

"We'll just see how the week goes... while next week is critical we certainly aren't going to risk him, unless he's close to 100 per cent he won't be playing."

The setback opens the door for Smith protégé and namesake Brandon Smith to step into the hooker role, having overcome an ankle injury of his own.

Storm veteran Ryan Hoffman yesterday backed the emerging hooker Smith, 22, to fill the breach.

"The boys showed last night with only 12 men we did alright and actually scored our only try of the second half," Hoffman said.

"We're confident he's going to be OK but whatever happens we'll just deal with it and move on."

RUN HOME

R22 Storm v Sharks

Sunday August 12, 4.10pm at AAMI Park

R23 Storm v Eels

Friday August 17, 7.55pm at AAMI Park

R24 Storm v Titans

Saturday August 25, 5.10pm at Cbus Super Stadium

R25 Storm v Panthers

Friday August 31, 7.55pm at AAMI Park