Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Munster joins the camp for the Queensland Origin Team at Rydges, Southbank. Pics Adam Head
Cameron Munster joins the camp for the Queensland Origin Team at Rydges, Southbank. Pics Adam Head
Rugby League

Munster: Storm No.1 means more than Origin gig

by The Courier-Mail
17th Dec 2018 12:35 PM

Storm and Queensland sensation Cameron Munster has admitted his desire to play at fullback for the Storm is so great that he'd be willing to give up his Queensland No.6 jumper.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with The Courier Mail's Peter Badel, Munster opened up about the toughest month of his life, revealing he received threats after his grand final shocker and was left heartbroken by the tragic suicide of a footballing friend.

 

Cameron Munster during Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium.
Cameron Munster during Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium.

 

Speaking about his on-field desires, Munster said he was keen to replace the retired Billy Slater as Melbourne fullback - even if it could cost him his Queensland No. 6 jumper.

"Fullback has always been my favourite spot, it's all I wanted to do," he said.

"I didn't expect myself to adapt so easily to the five-eighth role.

"It's a discussion that me and 'Bellyache' (coach Bellamy) have had and what is best for the team.

"My ambition is to wear the Storm No. 1 jumper and if it means I lose the Queensland and Australian five-eighth jumpers, well that's something I have to face up to."

More Stories

Show More
billy slater cameron munster melbourne storm
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    14 drivers busted by police on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 14 drivers busted by police on the Northern Rivers

    News A B-DOUBLE truck driver who tested positive for drugs after he was stopped by police at Wardell was one of 14 people caught over the weekend.

    'Large amount of money' found in envelope

    'Large amount of money' found in envelope

    News Honest young women handed in the cash to police

    'Bigger than a semi-trailer': Shed plan angers neighbours

    premium_icon 'Bigger than a semi-trailer': Shed plan angers neighbours

    Council News "It completely blocks out five bedrooms”

    What happens if you don't pay your rates?

    premium_icon What happens if you don't pay your rates?

    News Lismore City Council explains the process if you can't pay up

    Local Partners