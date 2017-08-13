Cameron hopes Ekka will beef up his cattle prices

THERE'S a lot at steak for Northern Rivers braford breeder Cameron Bennett this weekend.

The 32-year-old scored senior champion bull and female at the Royal Queensland Show this week, beefing up his cattle's value for the Rockhampton sales in September.

Breeding under the Little Valley Grazing Company brand, Mr Bennett said prices were strong but they would start to falter unless there was widespread rain.

"The weather will have a big impact on prices at the Rockhampton sale,” Mr Bennett said.

"Farmers need the rain so they can keep hold of their cows and it will give people the confidence to buy our bulls.”

Mr Bennett has been coming to the Ekka all of his life and he said one of the best parts was sharing a drink with his mates.

"It's about promoting the breed - I like to get here and show people what brafords are,” he said.

"Catching up with other breeders is great, we love to get to the bar and have a few beers.”

- NewsRegional