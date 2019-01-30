Gliddon urges Bullets to stay aggressive

INTENT and instinct.

Bullets sharpshooter Cameron Gliddon says they are the two critical elements that will help Brisbane topple the star-studded Sydney Kings this weekend.

Clutching to fourth position on the ladder, Brisbane (12-11) face Andrew Bogut and his Kings twice in three days with the NBL finals looming large and the fifth-placed Adelaide (12-12) breathing down their neck.

The Bullets will host the third-placed Sydney (14-9) at Southbank on Friday night before heading to the Harbour City on Sunday.

The Kings have won both previous encounters between the clubs this season with their most recent success coming last Friday night when a Bogut masterclass led Sydney to an 87-81 victory at Boondall.

Gliddon said Brisbane needed to stay aggressive and back their brand of basketball against Sydney as the finals arrive early for the league's top four contenders.

"We need to win them. We don't want to leave it to the last few games and make it tough on ourselves so we need to win right now,'' Gliddon said.

Cameron Gliddon says the Bullets must remain aggressive. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

"We have to play like we are in a finals series. That's for sure. We haven't beaten them yet this year so that adds some motivation as well.''

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis said last week that the six-point loss to the Kings stung more than most defeats as Brisbane played below their best for the second time this year against Sydney who were later thumped by Perth last Sunday.

"We went away from what won us games this season which is attacking the hoop and sharing the ball and on the defensive end, just being really stingy,'' Gliddon said.

"We just have to play our game and not be worried about Bogut. If he blocks a shot, he blocks a shot.

Cameron Bairstow is blocked by Andrew Bogut.

"We just need to make the correct basketball plays and continue to be aggressive.''

Despite dropping two games last weekend when the Bullets were also run off their feet by New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday, Gliddon says the Brisbane camp remains buoyant heading into the final three rounds of the regular season.

"We have confidence we can win every game. You are going to lose games along the way but if you play your style, you can walk away with your head held high if the other team just bettered you on the night,'' he said.

"We haven't really played our style of game against Sydney yet and if we can get the game on our terms and dictate the pace, we've got a better chance to win.

"We created opportunities against them last time but didn't capitalise on them because we weren't aggressive. You can't think about it too much. You've just got to play what's in front of you.''

