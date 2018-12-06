Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Frewer died when he was hit by a utility on Caloundra Rd on November 5.
Cameron Frewer died when he was hit by a utility on Caloundra Rd on November 5. Facebook
Breaking

Cameron Frewer's accused killer charged with drug driving

6th Dec 2018 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the death of Cameron Frewer at Caloundra last month have today charged a 43-year-old man with dangerous driving.

It will be alleged a utility collided with a bicycle on Caloundra Rd about 6am on November 5.

Mr Frewer, a 44-year-old man from Little Mountain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the forensic crash unit today charged a 43-year-old Warana man with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and drug driving.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 14.

cameron frewer cycling safety editors picks road rules
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man falls 15m as cherry picker topples

    Man falls 15m as cherry picker topples

    Breaking THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on scene at the incident.

    UM leader should not be punished by costs: Barrister

    premium_icon UM leader should not be punished by costs: Barrister

    News It is understood a final judgment may be reserved

    BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    premium_icon BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    Business Looking for a uniquely Northern Rivers Christmas gift this year?

    Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    premium_icon Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    News Watch these nine daredevils in this Screenworks and Feros project

    Local Partners