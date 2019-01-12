Cameo appearance by Bears batsman

BALLINA Bears are set to get a short-term boost with a returning Nathanael Scott to play against Murwillumbah in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket at Fripp Oval, Ballina, today.

Scott opened the batting for Bears as a 17-year-old in 2013-14 and has spent most of his time since playing in Brisbane and England.

He scored 352 runs that season but has played only a handful of other games for the club in the meantime.

Bears have plenty of bats-men in form and will look to pile on the runs in their two-day game starting today.

"We've always batted deep and we'd love a second innings result between now and the end of the season,” Ballina coach Phil Melville said.

"I'm not saying it will be this game but we certainly have the ability to score runs and bat out the overs this year.

"Nathanael will only be with us this week; he's just come back from England and I think they were playing a T20 round in Brisbane so he wanted to play here.

"He's a good young player and we get a few like him that come and go over the years.

"We'll be without Toby Hordern this weekend so we'll rely on Sam Burdock and his consistency.

"It's a good chance for someone like Ben Carruthers to spend some time out there and lay a bit of a platform, too.”

Bears will be very busy next weekend when they take on cross-town rivals Tintenbar-East Ballina in the Twenty20 semi-final at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, on Sunday.

A win there would put them into the final against either Cudgen or Marist Brothers later in the day.

"We're looking to get on a bit of a roll from here and it will be a tight finish to the (two-day) season,” Melville said.

"Our last game is against Cudgen and looking at the draw it should be a tight finish for everyone.”

In other games starting this afternoon:

Competition leaders Lennox Head host Pottsville at Megan Crescent Oval.

Casino Cavaliers take on Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Cudgen plays Tintenbar-East Ballina at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.