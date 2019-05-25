Calves and cauliflowers: New agriculture class at school

Georgia Brown, a Year 9 student at The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High campus, has enrolled in the new agriculture class.

THERE are pastures new at Lismore High with the recent enthusing developments of the agriculture classes.

The arrival of four calves and preparations to maintain crops as the seasons shift means students are harvesting all kind of new knowledge.

Deputy Principal, Mr Swanbury, who teaches the subject and is also the head of the agriculture department, believes students are positively engaging to the hands-on class.

"Students from Lismore High no longer have to travel cross-campus to Kadina High or Richmond River in order to study the course," he said.

"This is the first year of the course at Lismore High Campus, and students are really enjoying the class."

He also notes that because "there is no classroom, students have a sense of freedom and responsibility. They feel more comfortable asking questions in an open learning area."

Her cauliflower crops are thriving, and she stresses her admiration for Mr Swanbury's teaching approach.

"Although he's a deputy, he's just like any good class teacher. I always look forward to the lessons with him," she said.

She enjoys spending time with the calves and fostering a trusting relationship with them.

"Now we have calves, there's a different level to agriculture," Georgia said.

"Sometimes I have to slow down a bit to give them their milk or tidy their hair."

Georgia and her Year 9 peers are learning how to clean stains around the calves' eyes to prevent infections, as well as basic hygiene of the food and water troughs to keep the site healthy.

They are also garnering knowledge on collecting sunflower seeds and naturally boosting the growth of crops.

Soon they will discuss navigating the commercial side of the industry.

Mr Swanbury is aware that his position as deputy may frighten some, but he is confident in maintaining connection to the students.

"It's all about continuing why I'm in teaching," he said.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be a teacher, which is what I think of myself, and not have that disconnection from students as a deputy."

He and the students are certain the elective will attract even higher numbers next year.

They are also eager to see the calves grow - a lengthy experience, but the students and Mr Swanbury agree it will be worth waiting for.