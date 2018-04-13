Caloundra's leading jockey, Sydney's leading trainer combine

RACING: Sunshine Coast's leading jockey Damian Browne hasn't had a run with Improvise before but he's confident enough nevertheless, heading into Saturday's Princess Stakes at Corbould Park.

That's because she's been prepared for the Listed 1600m race by Sydney's top trainer.

"I've never ridden the horse ... but just being from the Chris Waller stable I think just gives her a good chance,” Browne said.

"She'll be trained up pretty well and hopefully will run well.”

Waller, the trainer of glamour mare Winx, also has Impulsive in the $100,000 race for three-year-old fillies.

But Browne, a perennial force at the Caloundra track, is focused on doing what he can with Improvise.

At $9.50 with Ladbrokes on Friday, she's coming off the back of a sixth placing in a race for three-year-olds (2040m) at Doomben a fortnight ago.

Before that she was second at Gosford and fifth at Warwick Farm.

"It's not bad Sydney form for a race like this. It's not the strongest Princess Stakes, so she should be well placed,” Browne said.

Her only win in eight starts was in a race for three-year-olds in Sydney last year (1300m) and her biggest test was the Group 2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m) for three-year-olds, in which she was seventh of 16, five-and-half lengths adrift of Luvaluva.

Browne said it was good to have a Saturday meeting at the Sunshine Coast.

There's nine races on the card, including a couple of relatively lucrative events for two-year-olds.

"It's had a lot of racing (on the course). We've had a fair bit of rain over the past few weeks as well (but) over the last couple of days there's been good weather so it should be a lovely track,” he said.