There are Telstra issues with the Triple Zero emergency line.
News

Triple Zero calls affected by Telstra network issue

4th May 2018 5:40 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM

AUSTRALIANS are being advised to call 131 444 if they are experiencing an emergency this morning and are unable to get through to 000.

Telstra says there is an issue with their Nationwide service and it is hitting some callers in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

Nine News reports that an investigation is under way into what caused to system to go down.

Telstra tweeted that calls to 000 are slowly getting back to normal.

In Queensland, police assured customers that there appeared to be no issue from their end.

EARLIER:

PEOPLE in emergency situations may have trouble getting through to help, NSW Police have revealed this morning.

In a statement, NSW Police said they had been made aware of an "intermittent Telstra Network issue affecting the receipt of Triple Zero ('000') phone calls".

"If requiring assistance from any of the emergency services, members of the public are urged to contact Triple Zero ('000') in the first instance," the police said in the statement.

"If unable to get through on Triple Zero, callers requiring any of the emergency services should call Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

"As always, please call for genuine emergencies only."

It is not known when the issue will be fixed.

ambulance nsw police telstra
Lismore Northern Star

