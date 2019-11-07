Calls to reveal 'secret list' of flammable buildings

Strata Community Association has warned up to 2,000 apartments, units and townhouses in NSW may be fitted with flammable cladding, like the materials that caught fire in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Strata Community Association has warned up to 2,000 apartments, units and townhouses in NSW may be fitted with flammable cladding, like the materials that caught fire in the Grenfell Tower disaster. Contributed

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has backed calls for a secretive list of the NSW buildings bearing flammable cladding to be released publicly.

The NSW Minister for Better Regulation, Kevin Anderson, revealed in September there were 553 buildings in NSW with high-risk cladding.

Of those, 154 are high-rise buildings.

But the State Government has said it will not publicly release a list of the buildings affected, citing security risks.

Ms Saffin said she'd like to see all residents of affected buildings informed.

Releasing the information publicly would be the best way to do this, she said.

"They have a right to know," she said.

Ms Saffin said she hadn't been informed of any circumstances in which the cladding had been used on the Northern Rivers.

"That doesn't mean it's not here," she said.

"Whoever's got it has the right to know and the rectification has to be done straight away."

Ms Saffin said she was "really concerned" the issue had arisen in the first place.

"People talk about (how) we don't want (too much) regulation, but sometimes we need it on issues of safety," she said.