Calls to reject 'monster' ski jump for Lismore

THE Lismore Greens have called on the Lismore City councillors to reject the controversial ski jump at the upcoming council meeting.

Spokesman for the Lismore Greens John Corkhill described the proposal as a "dud” idea and said the council hasn't done its due diligence in informing the community.

"There is no local demand by residents for this monster, and no business case has been put forward to explain where demand would come from,” Mr Corkhill said.

"We object to the mayor trying to sneak such an unworthy, controversial proposal through council's final meeting for the year without proper public consultation.”

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said he understands there was strong opposition which the council will table and discuss at the next council meeting.

"The community will definitely be consulted, the reason people haven't been so far is because it has only just happened,” Cr Smith said.

"Council has only found out that this is an option for Lismore and we still have a firm commitment from the State Government as to how it would operate.”

Cr Smith said the item was on the agenda to gauge whether the council will support the project moving forward.

"This is an in-principle support for the idea that we can have a sports hub in Lismore that incorporates facilities like a ski jump,” he said.

"If that gets up then we will talk to the community about where a ski jump might go and what it might look like.”

However the Greens believe Local, State and Federal Government's time, funding and resources could be better spent elsewhere.

"It is staggering that Nationals MPs Kevin Hogan and Thomas George want to spend public money on this elitist facility, when there are so many other local needs that remain underfunded,” Mr Corkhill said.

"Many local groups calling for affordable housing, support for local kindergartens and children's services, the provision of basic legal aid and tenants' advice services, to name only a few, are crying out money from State and federal governments, for basic community services.”

Cr Smith assured people that there has been no concrete decision made for the location of the ski jump.

"No places have been selected, we are just obviously looking for land that the council can control, so crown and council land.

"I am open to hear from the community and to be honest I think it'd be great to have more sporting facilities in Lismore.

"We know we're a sports hub and the idea that Australian and International Olympic athletes could come to Lismore is fantastic for a regional city.”