Calls for new sports centre to honour athlete

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina indoor sports centre. Contributed

A RETIRED athlete has been touted as a possible namesake for a new Ballina sports centre.

Ballina Shire Council accepted the final design and plans to determine tender criteria at yesterday's general meeting.

But they also adopted a plan to look at options for naming the new indoor sports centre, which will be based at Ballina High School.

Resident of 34 years Jim Pike spoke to the council suggesting retired race walker Kerry Saxby-Junna AM, who grew up in Ballina, as a namesake for the centre.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Ballina to recognise this great athlete," Mr Pike said.

"Ballina has never really recognised Kerry.

"This is a great opportunity, I believe, to name the sporting facility after her."

Saxby-Junna represented Australia 27 times and nabbed 32 world records or world-best times throughout her sporting career.

The former Olympian became a Member of the Order of Australia in 1992 and wrapped up her career in 2001.

The council's general manager Paul Hickey said it was acceptable to explore options for naming the facility, but he said there may be restrictions on using namesakes who are still living.

Mayor David Wright said he had heard calls for a local teacher to have the facility named after them.