Calls for compassion on social media after tragedy

KINDNESS and thoughtfulness towards family and friends when a person dies in tragic circumstances should overcome ego and sensationalism on social media, a Northern Rivers mayor said.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has called speculation on the possible cause of death when a local resident was involved in a fatal collision with an XPT train on Wednesday morning extremely harmful to the woman's family, friends and the community.

Cr Mulholland said she wanted people to join her in taking a stand against the thoughtlessness of posting on social media.

Instead she wanted them to consider who could be hurt by well-meaning but ignorant comments when tragedy struck.

"The first port of call is when you go to post something on social media in this kind of situation is to think if its going to hurt someone," she said.

"You need to think holistically about our region and the circumstances as there's a big difference between an immediate positing and stopping from putting up a comment which could hurt someone."

Cr Mulholland said in regards to Wednesday's tragedy, many people in the town knew the woman involved and learned about her death online, and were exposed to unconfirmed reasons behind the tragedy as well.

"There are people who are emotionally sensitive to instances like this," she said.

"People need to be aware in when they live in small community the impact, however well-intentioned, their words can have."

Southern Cross University psychology lecturer, researcher and registered psychologist, Dr James Donnelly said the ability to remain anonymous and the distance factors allow people to get away with posting potentially false, misleading and harmful comments.

"The reason people post things after a tragedy is you can remain more anonymous, you are not saying these things to someone's face," he said."

"Also posters are thoughtless, they are not thinking about the effect they have on the people involved, the psychological distance means they feel no accountability."

Dr Donnelly said another reason people make these comments was because they were trying to make sense of the tragedy by showing how different the victim was to themselves.

"One way of dealing with this kind of tragedy is defend themselves about the reality," he said.

"The other tragedy of these situations is you cannot un-ring these bells, you post something on the internet then it's ready by thousands of people and it becomes the facts and other people plug into this reality."

Dr Donnelly said often the confidential nature of these investigations meant the community might not learn the reasons behind an fatal accident.

"They might not find out the truth and there is never an opportunity for these posters (of sensationalist comments) to be corrected or accountable so the effects can be far more damaging," he said.